At least 4 people dead after Northern California shooting

(CNN) [Breaking news update, posted at 3:02 p.m. ET]

At least five people are dead, including the gunman, after a shooting Tuesday in Northern California's Tehama County, Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said. There were seven shooting scenes, including Rancho Tehama Elementary School, and it appears the attacker was "randomly picking targets," police said.

[Previous story, posted at 1:49 a.m. ET]

At least three people are dead after a shooting Tuesday in Northern California's Tehama County, Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said.

Police fatally shot the attacker after reports of at least five crime scenes, Johnston told CNN affiliate KHSL in Chico, California. It's unclear if the suspect is among the three dead.

