At least 3 people dead after Northern California shooting

(CNN) At least three people are dead after a shooting Tuesday in Northern California's Tehama County, Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said.

Police fatally shot the attacker after reports of at least five crime scenes, Johnston told CNN affiliate KHSL in Chico, California. It's unclear if the suspect is among the three dead.

The Corning Union Elementary School District said a shooting had occurred at Rancho Tehama Elementary School.

"This is a sad day for us here in Tehama County," Johnston said.

In a brief statement on its website, the school district said: "We have had an active shooter incident at Rancho Tehama Elementary this morning. There are confirmed injuries."

