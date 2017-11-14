Louisiana police: Baton Rouge police officer involved in fatal shooting

Story highlights Person killed was not in handcuffs, authorities say

Mayor asks residents to "withhold judgment"

(CNN) An officer-involved shooting resulted in a fatality at a Baton Rouge apartment complex Monday evening, according to a Louisiana State Police spokesman.

The Baton Rouge police officer was escorting an employee from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to the Palms apartment complex when a struggle ensued, culminating in the fatal shooting, spokesman Bryan Lee told reporters at a news conference.

Lee did not specify whether the victim was involved in the DCFS visit to the apartment complex. A large crowd gathered near the shooting scene, according to CNN affiliate WBRZ

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office are currently at the apartment complex investigating the incident, according to Lee.

The identities of the shooting victim and officer are not being released at this time, but Lee told reporters the officer sustained a minor injury and was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting.

Crowd now chanting "hands up, don't shoot!" and "black lives matter!" at Palms Apts on McClelland Dr in North Baton Rouge where an officer shot and killed someone tonight @wbrz pic.twitter.com/FDRPt1Wfbw — Mark Armstrong (@TvMarkArmstrong) November 14, 2017

