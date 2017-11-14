Louisiana police: Baton Rouge police officer involved in fatal shooting

(CNN)An officer-involved shooting resulted in a fatality at a Baton Rouge apartment complex Monday evening, according to a Louisiana police spokesman.
The Baton Rouge police officer was escorting an employee from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to the Palms apartment complex when a struggle ensued, culminating in the fatal shooting, Louisiana State Police spokesman Bryan Lee told reporters at a news conference.
The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office are currently at the apartment complex investigating the incident, according to Lee.
The identities of the shooting victim and officer are not being released at this time, but Lee told reporters the officer sustained a minor injury and was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting.
Lee did not specify whether the victim was involved in the DCFS visit to the apartment complex. A large crowd gathered near the shooting scene, according to CNN affiliate WBRZ.
Suspect 'not handcuffed'
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar C. Moore, III told reporters the victim in Monday night's officer-involved shooting was not handcuffed at the time he was shot.
"We really are early on in this investigation, state police are here doing the job they always do," Moore said. "From all the indications that we have, from video, from statements, that is not the case, he was not handcuffed when he shot."
Moore said the shooting occurred after a long struggle with officers at the apartment complex around 6 p.m. CT Monday night.
A Taser was deployed an unknown number of times and there was a struggle between the victim and officers over the Taser and weapons prior to the shooting, according to Moore.