Story highlights Players are due to speak to reporters on Wednesday morning at UCLA

The Pac-12 Conference commissioner did not say how the case was "resolved"

(CNN) Three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China last week were flying back to Los Angeles on Tuesday, the commissioner of the Pacific-12 athletic conference said.

US President Donald Trump said he asked his Chinese counterpart to help in the case.

The three freshmen -- LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill -- were allowed to leave after the situation was "resolved to the satisfaction of the Chinese authorities," said Larry Scott, commissioner of the Pac-12 Conference, of which UCLA is a member.

"We are all very pleased that these young men have been allowed to return home to their families and university," Scott said in a news release

Read More