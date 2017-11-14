Story highlights The players are due to speak to reporters on Wednesday morning at UCLA

The Pac-12 Conference commissioner did not say how the case was "resolved"

(CNN) Three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China last week were flying back to Los Angeles on Tuesday, the commissioner of the Pacific-12 athletic conference said, hours after US President Donald Trump said he asked his Chinese counterpart to help in the case.

The three freshmen -- LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill -- were allowed to leave China on the US-bound flight after the situation was "resolved to the satisfaction of the Chinese authorities," said Larry Scott, commissioner of the Pac-12 Conference, of which UCLA is a member.

"We are all very pleased that these young men have been allowed to return home to their families and university," Scott said in a news release

The trio stayed at the hotel, reportedly awaiting next steps in their case, while their teammates went to Shanghai, where UCLA defeated Georgia Tech 63-60 on Saturday. The three also remained in China as their team returned to the United States over the weekend.

