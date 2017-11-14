Story highlights Denmark progress to Russia 2018

(CNN) The Danes are on their way to the World Cup after midfielder Christian Eriksen led the way with a hat-trick in an emphatic 5-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland in their playoff in Dublin.

Despite falling behind to a Shane Duffy strike after only six minutes, Denmark regrouped and made light work of the hosts, scoring five unanswered goals to book a place at next year's tournament in Russia.

Danish striker Andreas Cornelius celebrates with teammates.

The Republic had held the Scandinavian team goalless during the first leg, but it was not to be for coach Martin O'Neill's team, who had no response to an Andreas Christensen strike midway through the first half, which was swiftly followed by Eriksen's first.

The Tottenham Hotspur star then went on to score another two in the uneven contest, before Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner wrapped things up with a late penalty.

