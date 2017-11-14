Denmark book World Cup spot with 5-1 Ireland rout

(CNN) The Danes are on their way to the World Cup after midfielder Christian Eriksen led the way with three goals to overtake hosts Ireland in an emphatic 5-1 win.

Despite falling behind to a Shane Duffy strike after only six minutes, Denmark regrouped and made light work of Ireland, banging in five unanswered goals to book a place at next year's tournament.

Nicklas Bendtner celebrates after scoring Denmark's fifth goal.

Ireland had held the Scandinavian team goalless during the first leg, but it was not to be for coach Martin O'Neill's team, who had little response to an Andreas Christensen strike midway through the first half, which was swiftly followed up by Eriksen's first.

The Tottenham Hotspur star then went on to score another two in the uneven contest, before Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner wrapped things up with a late penalty.

Danish striker Andreas Cornelius celebrates with teammates.

Two places up for grabs

