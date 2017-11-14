Story highlights French ski racer killed in training crash in Canada

(CNN) French ski racer David Poisson, who died in a training crash on Monday, fell heavily after losing a ski and may have hit a tree, according to a statement issued by the French Ski Federation (FFS).

The 35-year-old speed specialist, who competed for France at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, was training in the resort of Nakiska in Canada.

"According to the information currently available to the French Ski Federation, David Poisson reportedly dropped heavily after losing a ski during the shared training session with other nations that took place in Nakiska," the statement read.

"David Poisson reportedly hit a tree after passing through the safety nets."

The Federation added that they had been in contact with Poisson's family "to support and accompany them in this terrible event."