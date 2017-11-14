Story highlights French ski racer killed in training crash in Canada

Two-time Olympian David Poisson was 35

(CNN) American ski great Lindsey Vonn led tributes to French ski racer David Poisson who died after a crash in training.

The 35-year-old speed specialist, who competed for France at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, was training in the resort of Nakiska in Canada Monday.

"This is devastating," tweeted Vonn, America's most decorated skier. "My deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace David."

The French Ski Federation said in a statement it was "devastated" and added that it would release more details surrounding Poisson's death "as soon as possible."

"President, Fabien Saguez, National Technical Director and all of the sports and administrative staff of the Federation, join the pain of his loved ones in these particularly difficult times," the statement read.