How the Breeders' Cup inspired California artists

(CNN) If you visited San Diego County recently, there's a good chance you stumbled across some spectacular life-size horse statues.

Painted by local Californian artists, 20 eye-catching effigies were dotted around local communities to celebrate the Breeders' Cup coming to Del Mar Racetrack for the first time in its 30-year history.

The 'Art of the Horse' campaign was commissioned by the Breeders' Cup Host Committee ahead of what is one of the world's richest horse races with a total purse of $6 million.

Photos: The Torrie horse Alte Vista – Walking around San Diego County these last couple of weeks, you may have noticed an usual trend popping up on the streets. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: The Torrie horse Del Mar Dreamin' – To celebrate the Californian city being awarded the Breeders' Cup -- North America's premier thoroughbred event -- local artists were asked to paint 20 life-size horse statues, which were then distributed around San Diego. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: The Torrie horse Juan Enrique – Made of fiberglass and standing at 7-feet high and 7-feet long, the statues are replicas of the horse atop the Breeders' Cup trophy. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: The Torrie horse American Flag – The horse on the trophy is itself a reproduction of the original 'Torrie horse' sculpture created in Florence by Giovanni da Bologna in the late 1850s. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: The Torrie horse Sea Horse – Some were distributed and placed in prominent areas of the city, while others were bought by establishments in the city -- all in the hope of generating interest in the Breeders' Cup. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: The Torrie horse Flower Power – "It's shameless marketing, of course!" quips Joe Harper, Director, President and CEO of Del Mar Racetrack. "You can't drive around in North County without running into one of those horses." Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: The Torrie horse "It's certainly made all the locals aware and gave a little flavor of Del Mar even to the people who don't usually come out here." Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: The Torrie horse Mare de la Mer – Some of the artists, Harper explains, had never been to a racetrack before, which led to some interesting designs! Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: The Torrie horse Del Mar Sunset – "They're not necessarily equine artists," he says. "They've just got a blank horse, a big white horse, and they can do what comes to their mind. Some have racetracks on them, some look like Trojan warhorses! It's kind of fun to get such a variety of different ideas from different artists." Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: The Torrie horse Armored Grace – Dubbed the 'Art of the Horse' project, the statues will be auctioned off now the Breeders' Cup is over with the proceeds going towards local community events and charities. Hide Caption 10 of 10

Each unique fiberglass figure is a replica of the Torrie Horse that sits on top of the Breeders' Cup trophy, which itself is a reproduction of the original created by Flemish sculptor, Giovanni de Bologna, in Florence, Italy, in the late 1580s.

Several of the latest statues have been placed at the Del Mar Racetrack and other locations such as The Lodge at Torrey Pines, San Diego Airport and downtown San Diego.