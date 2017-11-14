Sessions on Moore: 'I have no reason to doubt these young women'

Washington (CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday he did not doubt the accusations leveled against the man running to fill his old seat in the Senate.

"I have no reason to doubt these young women," Sessions told Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, as she held up visual aids during a hearing of the House judiciary committee.

Jackson Lee was asking Sessions about Alabama Senate hopeful Roy Moore, who has been accused of seeking relationships with teenagers decades ago, and on Monday was accused by a woman of sexually assaulting her in her teens, also decades ago. Moore has denied all the allegations.

"Do you believe these young women?" Jackson Lee asked Sessions, prompting his response that did not go so far as to say he believed them.

Jackson Lee also asked Sessions if his Justice Department would investigate any potential crimes committed. Sessions said potential crimes related to the accusations are typically state, not federal cases, but he said his department would do its job.

