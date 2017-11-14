Story highlights Sessions acknowledged he lacks a single black senior staff member

Lawmakers asked about voter ID laws, criminal justice reform and handling of racially motivated extremist groups

Washington (CNN) Members of the Congressional Black Caucus on Tuesday pressed Attorney General Jeff Sessions on his and his department's handling of race, including the lack of minorities in key Justice Department positions

Under questioning from CBC Chairman Cedric Richmond at the House judiciary committee hearing, Sessions acknowledged he lacks a single black senior staff member and there are hardly any black nominees for judgeships or US attorney positions, but said diversity remains an important consideration.

"I do not have a senior staff member at this time that's an African-American," Sessions said, adding that he recommended African-Americans for positions in his time serving Alabama.

Richmond said that per his research, 91% of the administration's judicial nominees were white males and only one US attorney nominee has been African-American.

"I'm not aware of the numbers," Sessions said. "But we should look for quality candidates, and I think diversity is a matter that has significance."

