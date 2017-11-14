Sessions said he didn't lie under oath

Washington (CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday told lawmakers that he now remembers a meeting with Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos, whose work is now a focus of Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling, but denied having a clear memory of full the conversation.

"I do now recall the March 2016 meeting at Trump Hotel that Mr. Papadopoulos attended, but I have no clear recollection of the details of what he said at that meeting," Sessions told the House judiciary committee, answering questions before Congress for the third time since being sworn in.

Sessions previously said he had "no recollection" of the meeting that he chaired that included Papadopoulos until a picture of it surfaced after the staffer's guilty plea for false statements.

"After reading his account, and to the best of my recollection, I believe that I wanted to make clear to him that he was not authorized to represent the campaign with the Russian government, or any other foreign government, for that matter. But I did not recall this event, which occurred 18 months before my testimony of a few weeks ago, and would gladly have reported it had I remembered it, because I pushed back against his suggestion."

But Sessions insisted he did not make any false statements in his previous congressional testimony or public statements.

