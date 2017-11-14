Story highlights Run for Office Day is a holiday launched by the organization Run for Something

Washington (CNN) Election night brought historic wins for minority and LGBT candidates across the US in the few states holding 2017 contests.

Now a handful of organizations want to make sure to keep up that momentum by encouraging everyone and anyone to run for something -- which is also name of the same organization spearheading the effort. They are focused on engaging Democrats to run in local races, like school boards, city councils and state legislatures -- places Republicans made gains during the Obama administration.

Run for Something was formed by former Hillary Clinton campaign staffers, and its goal is to recruit progressive millennials to run for office.

This year, the group is trying to create National Run for Office Day, a new holiday they hope will push Americans to tap into "their potential to lead." The group said going forward, the holiday will fall on second Tuesday after the second Monday in November -- aka a week after every Election Day.

Where did the idea for the holiday come from?

