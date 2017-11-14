Washington (CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday for another round of heated testimony regarding what he knew about the Trump campaign's interactions with Russians.

Democrats pressed Sessions on his past denials, some of which are losing credibility as new reports emerge about contacts between Trump associates and Russians.

Since Sessions' previous testimony on the Hill in mid-October, President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., acknowledged some private communications with WikiLeaks during the campaign. And unsealed court records revealed that Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos had repeated contacts with Russians and pleaded guilty to the FBI for lying about those contacts.

There isn't any evidence to suggest that Sessions knew about Trump Jr.'s private messages with WikiLeaks, though Trump Jr. did inform other senior members of the Trump campaign about the contacts. While Sessions was in the room with Papadopoulos during at least two campaign meetings, the attorney general testified that he didn't recall the meetings until he read about them in the news.

Here is a breakdown of Sessions' many denials and the relevant facts that later came to light. He vehemently denies lying under oath and denies participating in any collusion with Russia.