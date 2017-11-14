Story highlights The Senate passed a resolution mandating sexual harassment training

House Speaker Paul Ryan called on House lawmakers to step up training

Washington (CNN) House lawmakers on Tuesday will review the chamber's sexual harassment policies in the wake of sweeping allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment that have rocked powerful institutions and industries across the country.

The hearing by the House administration committee, which oversees the chamber's operations, is part of a review of how the House handles sexual harassment claims.

It comes amid growing calls for an overhaul of the way Congress handles allegations of sexual harassment, including a letter signed by more than 1,500 former Hill staffers who want to see reform for what they say are "inadequate" sexual harassment policies in Congress. A number of lawmakers have also come forward and shared stories of harassment they faced, either during their time as lawmakers or when they previously worked on Capitol Hill as aides.

There is currently no requirement for sexual harassment training in the House of Representatives, but individual offices may voluntarily have their staffs attend trainings offered by the Office of Compliance. The Senate just last week passed a resolution making sexual harassment training mandatory, not just for staffers and interns, but also for Senate lawmakers.

Both House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell support ramping up sexual harassment training, as does House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

