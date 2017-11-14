Gloria Allred on Roy Moore's personal attacks: 'That dog won't hunt'

(CNN) Gloria Allred, the high-profile attorney representing an Alabama woman who claims Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager, says she's not too concerned about personal attacks from Moore and his wife.

"I always believe that when there are personal attacks, it usually means they don't have a good argument about what we have stated," Allred said Tuesday night in an interview on on CNN's " Erin Burnett OutFront ."

She believes that Moore and his wife are "trying to change the subject from my very brave client" in an attempt to "redirect the conversation to me."

"But as they say in some places in the South, that dog won't hunt," she said. "Because the issue is Roy Moore -- did he or did he not sexually assault my client?"

Moore's campaign earlier released a statement trying to discredit Allred. "Gloria Allred is a sensationalist leading a witch hunt, and she is only around to create a spectacle," the statement said. "Allred was the attorney who claims credit for giving us Roe v. Wade, which has resulted in the murder of tens of millions of unborn babies."

