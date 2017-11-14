Gloria Allred on Roy Moore's personal attacks: 'That dog won't hunt'

(CNN)Gloria Allred, the high-profile attorney representing an Alabama woman who claims Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager, says she's not too concerned about personal attacks from Moore and his wife.
"I always believe that when there are personal attacks, it usually means they don't have a good argument about what we have stated," Allred said Tuesday night in an interview on on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."
She believes that Moore and his wife are "trying to change the subject from my very brave client" in an attempt to "redirect the conversation to me."
"But as they say in some places in the South, that dog won't hunt," she said. "Because the issue is Roy Moore -- did he or did he not sexually assault my client?"
Moore's campaign earlier released a statement trying to discredit Allred. "Gloria Allred is a sensationalist leading a witch hunt, and she is only around to create a spectacle," the statement said. "Allred was the attorney who claims credit for giving us Roe v. Wade, which has resulted in the murder of tens of millions of unborn babies."
Moore's wife, Kayla, also criticized Allred on Facebook. "This is the same Gloria Allred that did the very exact same thing to Trump during his campaign," she wrote.
Allred's client, Beverly Young Nelson, read from a statement detailing her allegations against Moore during a news conference with Allred on Monday.
Nelson said that Moore was a regular at the restaurant she worked at during high school, and that he offered to drive her home one night. But she said he pulled his car behind the restaurant instead, where he allegedly proceeded to grope her and squeeze her neck in an attempt to force her head onto his crotch. Moore has called the accusation "absolutely false."
Allred also repeated her demand Tuesday night that the Senate Judiciary Committee and Select Committee on Ethics subpoena Moore to testify, and suggested there may be more evidence besides an inscription she says Moore wrote in Nelson's yearbook the night of the alleged attack.
"This may not be all of the evidence that we have presented yesterday, and so we're looking forward to that hearing," she said. "Let's see if the Senate is going to schedule it or not. If they don't schedule it, Erin, well then Beverly will have more to say in two weeks. But right now she would like to be able to say it under oath, and she's willing to be cross-examined. So I don't know why the Senate, which appears to be very concerned -- and Mitch McConnell appears to be concerned -- doesn't just schedule a hearing and let's have it on."
Nelson's accusations came after The Washington Post published a report last week based on interviews with more than 30 people, saying Moore pursued relationships with teenage women while he was in his 30s. One woman said she was 14 years old when Moore initiated sexual contact with her. Moore has also denied the allegations in the report.