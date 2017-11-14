Trump pledges US support to end violence in Myanmar

Story highlights The situation in Myanmar has led to allegations of ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya

Tillerson is set to arrive Wednesday in Myanmar to push for an end to the violence

(CNN) President Donald Trump addressed the humanitarian crisis roiling Myanmar on the final day of his trip through Asia, albeit during a closed-door lunch with fellow leaders at the East Asia Summit.

Remarking that "at least 600,000 people have fled their homes following attacks by vigilantes and security forces," Trump on Tuesday pledged US support for an end to the violence and the safe return of refugees, according to prepared remarks provided to reporters.

"The United States supports efforts to end the violence, to ensure accountability for atrocities committed, and to facilitate the safe and voluntary return of refugees. We welcome the commitments by the government of Myanmar, and we are ready to support the implementation of the (Rakhine) recommendations," Trump said according to the remarks, referring to the independent commission that recommended reforms to reduce tensions and stem the violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

The prepared remarks were the only record of Trump having addressed the humanitarian crisis during his 12-day trip through Asia. The situation in Myanmar has led to allegations of ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims, who have fled Myanmar by the hundreds of thousands amid killings by the country's security forces.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is set to arrive Wednesday in Myanmar to push for an end to the violence.

