Washington (CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he spoke with President Donald Trump from Vietnam about the Roy Moore situation, and will have "further discussions" with him when the President returns.

McConnell said he believes the women who say that Moore pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers and while he was in his 30s. One woman said she was 14 years old when Moore initiated sexual contact with her. On Monday, a separate Alabama woman alleged Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager, and described her experience at a news conference, represented by attorney Gloria Allred.

"There's no question that there's a deep concern here," McConnell said Tuesday afternoon. "Roy Moore should step aside, the women who've come forward are entirely credible."

Moore responded in a pair of tweets Tuesday afternoon, railing against McConnell and calling the effort to get him to stand down an inside hit job.

"Alabamians will not be fooled by this #InsideHitJob. Mitch McConnell's days as Majority Leader are coming to an end very soon. The fight has just begun," Moore tweeted.

Read More