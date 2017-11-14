Story highlights That Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks exchanged messages was revealed Monday

(CNN) Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said Tuesday that he considers the Twitter messages between Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks to be "very innocuous," and the exchanges don't make him any more likely to bring in the President's eldest son for a public hearing.

"I read those emails. He only responded to two or three of them, and they were very innocuous," Grassley told CNN. "So I don't even know why you'd be asking about him if you read them."

Asked about a public hearing for Trump Jr. — which Democrats on the panel are calling for in the wake of the disclosure of the WikiLeaks emails Monday — Grassley said it was a matter he still had to discuss with California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the committee.

"We are not going to be making any decisions on that until we discuss it between the two of us," the Iowa Republican said.

Read More