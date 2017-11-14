Menendez judge not ready to declare mistrial

Story highlights The Democratic senator and his friend face a combined 18 counts of bribery and other corruption charges

The jury indicated Monday that was deadlocked

Newark, New Jersey (CNN) The federal judge overseeing Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's federal corruption trial is in no hurry to declare a mistrial.

Jurors shuffled into the courtroom Tuesday afternoon, visibly exhausted, with no verdict in hand after a little over eight hours of deliberations this week.

"There's no hurry. This is a serious matter," Judge William Walls told the jury earlier in the day. "This is not reality TV. This is real life."

Menendez and his friend, ophthalmologist Dr. Salomon Melgen, face a combined 18 counts of bribery and other corruption-related charges. Prosecutors allege that Menendez used his office to help Melgen's business interests. Both men deny all charges.

In a note passed to Walls Monday, the jury, comprised of seven women and five men, reported it was "unable to reach a unanimous decision" after three hours of deliberations. In reality, the jury has labored for far longer, however, as they were instructed to "start anew" Monday morning with an alternate to replace a juror who had to leave after more than three full days of deliberations last week.

