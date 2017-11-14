Story highlights The Democratic senator and his friend face a combined 18 counts of bribery and other corruption charges

The jury indicated Monday that it had reached a deadlock

Newark, New Jersey (CNN) Judge William Walls instructed deadlocked jurors to continue deliberating Tuesday morning in the corruption case against New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez.

"This is a serious matter," he told the jury. "This is not reality TV. This is real life."

Menendez and his friend, ophthalmologist Dr. Salomen Melgen, face a combined 18 counts of bribery and other corruption charges. Prosecutors allege that Menendez used his office to help Melgen's business interests. Both men maintain their innocence.

In a note passed to Walls Monday, the jury, comprised of five women and seven men, indicated that it had reached a deadlock. The jury had been deliberating for three hours, with the addition of a new alternate to replace a juror who had to leave for vacation. The rest of the jury deliberated for approximately 16 hours last week.

Walls let the jury leave an hour early Monday to "get some sleep" and to "eat a good meal" so they could return refreshed Tuesday.

