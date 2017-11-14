Alabama official says he would still vote for Moore unless allegations proven true

Washington (CNN) Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said that as of Tuesday, he would still vote for Roy Moore unless the mounting sex allegations against the Republican Senate candidate were proven true.

"As of today, with the information that's been introduced to me, and if these charges are not proven to be true, then I would continue to support and vote for Judge Moore," Merrill said on CNN's "New Day."

Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least five women in the past week. The Washington Post published a bombshell report based on interviews with more than 30 people, saying Moore pursued relationships with four teenagers while he was in his 30s. One woman said she was 14 years old when Moore initiated sexual contact with her. A fifth accuser came forward on Monday, alleging that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old. Moore has denied all of the allegations.

The Alabama secretary of state would not say whether he believes the women accusing Moore, but suggested that "it's possible" they were making up their claims.

"I have absolutely no idea what level of validity there is," he said. "I don't know whether or not they're making it up or not because I don't know their intention and I don't know whether or not there are other things that have happened to them to cause them to come forward at this time."