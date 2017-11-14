Leading Alabama news site: Moore 'grossly unfit for office'

Washington (CNN) A leading news website in Alabama is calling on the GOP to pull its support of Roy Moore, the Alabama Republican Senate candidate accused of sexual misconduct.

"The seriousness of these incidents cannot be overstated. They should not be parsed with talk of statutes of limitations or whether proof exists. Proof beyond a reasonable doubt is a consideration for the courtroom, not the ballot box," the editorial reads. "When choosing our representative before the rest of the world, character matters."

After its own independent investigation, AL.com and the Birmingham News's editorial board said it had "no reason to doubt the accounts."

"We believe these women," the editorial board said.

"It's time that he and his party read the writing on the wall: His candidacy is over. His true character has been revealed. It's time for the GOP to remove its official support," the editorial concludes. "And since he and his party can't assure it, the voters of Alabama must."