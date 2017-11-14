(CNN) Saudi Arabia is set to ease its blockade on Yemen's ports to allow humanitarian shipments to enter the war-torn country.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iranian-backed rebels closed the ports last week after a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted over the skies of the Saudi capital.

The closures prompted an international outcry, with the United Nations describing the move last week as a "problem of colossal dimensions."

Saudi Arabia's permanent representative to the UN announced in a statement Monday that it would allow all government-controlled ports and airports to reopen within 24 hours.

"We would like to confirm that steps are being taken by the [Saudi-led] Coalition in full consultation and agreement with the Government of Yemen, to start the process of reopening airports and seaports in Yemen to allow for the safe transfer of humanitarian actors and humanitarian and commercial shipments," the Saudi statement said.

