Lebanese PM should be allowed to 'return home freely', France says

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) France has called for Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri to be allowed to "return home freely" amid mounting speculation that he is being held against his will in Saudi Arabia following his resignation in mysterious circumstances earlier this month.

Hariri announced he was quitting his post in a televised address from the Saudi capital of Riyadh on November 4 and has not been back to Lebanon since.

In an address to the French National Assembly on Tuesday, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said: "The goal is for Saad Hariri to be able to return home freely to clarify his situation in accordance with the Lebanese constitution. It's also important that all Lebanese parties agree to respect civil peace."

In a tweet earlier Tuesday, Hariri declared that he would return to Lebanon from Saudi Arabia within two days.

"Everyone, I'm very well and if God wills it I'll be back in the next two days. Everyone calm down. My family is in their own country, the good Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Hariri wrote.

