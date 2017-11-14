Breaking News

Olympic weightlifter auctions his gold medal for Iran quake victims

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 7:01 AM ET, Tue November 14, 2017

Moment Iran-Iraq earthquake struck
Moment Iran-Iraq earthquake struck

    Moment Iran-Iraq earthquake struck

(CNN)Iran's Olympic weightlifting champion Kianoush Rostami has put his gold medal up for auction to raise money for the victims of Sunday's earthquake which left at least 452 people dead in Iran and Iraq.

The 7.3-magnitude quake that struck in the remote border area between Iran and Iraq late Sunday left thousands of people injured hundreds of villages destroyed.
The earthquake, the deadliest of the year, was felt as far away as Turkey and Pakistan.
Rostami, who won gold at the Rio de Janeiro games in 2016, says the disaster has left him desperate to help those affected.
    "I consider it my duty to take a step, however small, to help my beloved fellow countrymen who have suffered as a result of the quake," Rostami said, according to Iran's semi-official state news agency Tasnim.
    "I am returning the gold medal, which is theirs by right, to my people. I will auction off the medal and use the proceeds to help the quake victims."
    A rescue worker and his sniffer dog search for earthquake survivors in Sarpol-e-Zahab, Iran, on Monday, November 13. It was the day after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the border region between Iran and Iraq. Hundreds were killed and thousands were hurt, officials said.
    People cry near the wreckage of their home in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13.
    A man takes a picture of a destroyed structure near Iraq's Darbandikhan Lake on November 13.
    Rescue workers carry a victim's body out of a collapsed building in Sarpol-e-Zahab on November 13.
    People try to get closer to the body of a relative who was killed in Sarpol-e Zahab.
    People walk through rubble in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13.
    Emergency responders gather near collapsed buildings in the Darbandikhan district of Iraq's Sulaimaniya province.
    People mourn over the body of a quake victim in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13.
    The injured receive treatment at a hospital in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13.
    Members of the Turkish Red Crescent distribute aid to quake survivors in Iraq's Darbandikhan district on November 13.
    A crushed car is seen among the debris in Sarpol-e-Zahab on November 13.
    Two earthquake survivors embrace at the site of a collapsed building in Iraq's Darbandikhan district.
    The aftermath of the quake in Sarpol-e Zahab.
    Residents of Sarpol-e Zahab huddle by a fire after the earthquake.
    Rescue crews search through the rubble in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13.
    A man searches for people trapped in the rubble in Iraq's Darbandikhan district on Sunday, November 12.
    A man searches the rubble for survivors in Iraq's Darbandikhan district.
    A wounded person is rushed to a hospital in Iraq's Sulaimaniya province on November 12.
    People in Sulaimaniya search for people trapped in rubble on November 12.
    Iraqis search for trapped citizens on November 12.
    According to Tasnim, which quotes the Iranian sports ministry's website, a number of top athletes and sports celebrities are set to meet at Tehran's Shiroudi stadium on Wednesday to raise money for earthquake victims.
    Iran sits on a major fault line between the Arabian and Eurasian plates and has experienced a number of earthquakes in the past.
    The deadliest this century occurred in 2003 when a magnitude-6.6 earthquake struck the southeastern city of Bam, killing some 26,000 people.

    Shirzad Bozorgmehr in Tehran contributed to this article.