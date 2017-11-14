Olympic weightlifter auctions his gold medal for Iran quake victims

(CNN) Iran's Olympic weightlifting champion Kianoush Rostami has put his gold medal up for auction to raise money for the victims of Sunday's earthquake which left at least 452 people dead in Iran and Iraq.

The earthquake, the deadliest of the year, was felt as far away as Turkey and Pakistan.

Rostami, who won gold at the Rio de Janeiro games in 2016, says the disaster has left him desperate to help those affected.

"I consider it my duty to take a step, however small, to help my beloved fellow countrymen who have suffered as a result of the quake," Rostami said, according to Iran's semi-official state news agency Tasnim.

