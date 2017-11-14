Iraqi Kurds back away from independence bid

(CNN) The government of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region has taken another step back from its failed bid for independence, accepting a national court ruling that its disputed referendum was unconstitutional.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), based in Erbil, said in a statement it would respect the Federal Supreme Court's ruling on November 6. It called for talks with the government in Baghdad to resolve tensions over the region's constitutional status.

"We believe that this decision must become a basis for starting an inclusive national dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad to resolve all disputes through implementation of all constitutional articles and in a way that guarantees all rights, authorities and status mentioned in the Constitution," the KRG said in the statement.

"This is the only way to secure the unity of Iraq."

