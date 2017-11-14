Breaking News

16,000 scientists sign dire warning to humanity over health of planet

By Jen Christensen, CNN

Updated 6:00 PM ET, Tue November 14, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A flooded street in Miami Beach in September 2015. The flood was caused by a combination of seasonal high tides and what many believe is a rise in sea levels due to climate change. Miami Beach has already built &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/02/29/opinions/sutter-miami-beach-survive-climate/index.html&quot;&gt;miles of seawalls&lt;/a&gt; and has embarked on a five-year, $400 million stormwater pump program to keep the ocean waters from inundating the city.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
FloridaA flooded street in Miami Beach in September 2015. The flood was caused by a combination of seasonal high tides and what many believe is a rise in sea levels due to climate change. Miami Beach has already built miles of seawalls and has embarked on a five-year, $400 million stormwater pump program to keep the ocean waters from inundating the city.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
Sea water collects in front of a home in Tangier, Virginia, in May 2017. Tangier Island in Chesapeake Bay has lost two-thirds of its landmass since 1850. Now, the 1.2 square mile island is suffering from floods and erosion and is slowly sinking. A &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nature.com/articles/srep17890&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;paper&lt;/a&gt; published in the journal Scientific Reports states that &quot;the citizens of Tangier may become among the first climate change refugees in the continental USA.&quot;
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
VirginiaSea water collects in front of a home in Tangier, Virginia, in May 2017. Tangier Island in Chesapeake Bay has lost two-thirds of its landmass since 1850. Now, the 1.2 square mile island is suffering from floods and erosion and is slowly sinking. A paper published in the journal Scientific Reports states that "the citizens of Tangier may become among the first climate change refugees in the continental USA."
Hide Caption
2 of 14
The Pasterze glacier is Austria&#39;s largest and it&#39;s shrinking rapidly: the sign on the trail indicates where the foot of the glacier reached in 2015, a year before this photo was taken. The European Environmental Agency &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.eea.europa.eu/data-and-maps/indicators/glaciers-2/assessment&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;predicts&lt;/a&gt; the volume of European glaciers will decline by between 22 percent and 89 percent by 2100, depending on the future intensity of greenhouse gases.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
AustriaThe Pasterze glacier is Austria's largest and it's shrinking rapidly: the sign on the trail indicates where the foot of the glacier reached in 2015, a year before this photo was taken. The European Environmental Agency predicts the volume of European glaciers will decline by between 22 percent and 89 percent by 2100, depending on the future intensity of greenhouse gases.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
A NASA research aircraft flies over retreating glaciers on the Upper Baffin Bay coast of Greenland. Scientists say the Arctic is one of the regions hit hardest by climate change.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
GreenlandA NASA research aircraft flies over retreating glaciers on the Upper Baffin Bay coast of Greenland. Scientists say the Arctic is one of the regions hit hardest by climate change.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
A wooden pole that had been driven into the ice the year before now stands exposed as the Aletsch glacier melts and sinks at a rate of about 10-13 meters per year near Bettmeralp, Switzerland.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
SwitzerlandA wooden pole that had been driven into the ice the year before now stands exposed as the Aletsch glacier melts and sinks at a rate of about 10-13 meters per year near Bettmeralp, Switzerland.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
In the Mississippi Delta, trees are withering away because of rising saltwater, creating &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/04/20/us/louisiana-climate-change-skeptics/index.html&quot;&gt;Ghost Forests&lt;/a&gt;.&quot;
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
LouisianaIn the Mississippi Delta, trees are withering away because of rising saltwater, creating "Ghost Forests."
Hide Caption
6 of 14
A street is flooded in Sun Valley, Southern California in February 2017. Powerful storms have swept Southern California after years of severe drought, in a &quot;drought-to-deluge&quot; cycle that some &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-record-rains-20170410-story.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;believe&lt;/a&gt; is consistent with the consequences of global warming.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
CaliforniaA street is flooded in Sun Valley, Southern California in February 2017. Powerful storms have swept Southern California after years of severe drought, in a "drought-to-deluge" cycle that some believe is consistent with the consequences of global warming.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
The carcass of a dead cow lies in the Black Umfolozi River, dry from the effects of a severe drought, in Nongoma district north west from Durban, in November 2015. South Africa ranks as the 30th driest country in the world and is considered a water-scarce region. A highly variable climate causes uneven distribution of rainfall, making droughts even more extreme.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
South AfricaThe carcass of a dead cow lies in the Black Umfolozi River, dry from the effects of a severe drought, in Nongoma district north west from Durban, in November 2015. South Africa ranks as the 30th driest country in the world and is considered a water-scarce region. A highly variable climate causes uneven distribution of rainfall, making droughts even more extreme.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
A gigantic cloud of dust known as &quot;Haboob&quot; advances over Sudan&#39;s capital, Khartoum. Moving like a thick wall, it carries sand and dust burying homes, while increasing evaporation in a region that&#39;s struggling to preserve water supplies. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/12/07/africa/sudan-climate-change/index.html&quot;&gt;Experts say&lt;/a&gt; that without quick intervention, parts of the African country -- one of the most vulnerable in the world -- could become uninhabitable as a result of climate change.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
SudanA gigantic cloud of dust known as "Haboob" advances over Sudan's capital, Khartoum. Moving like a thick wall, it carries sand and dust burying homes, while increasing evaporation in a region that's struggling to preserve water supplies. Experts say that without quick intervention, parts of the African country -- one of the most vulnerable in the world -- could become uninhabitable as a result of climate change.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
Low tide reveals the extent of accelerated erosion shown by the amount of exposed beach rocks on Maafushi beach in the Maldives. This is the world&#39;s lowest-lying country, with no part lying more than six feet above sea level. The island nation&#39;s future is under threat from anticipated global sea level rise, with many of its islands already suffering from coastal erosion.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
MaldivesLow tide reveals the extent of accelerated erosion shown by the amount of exposed beach rocks on Maafushi beach in the Maldives. This is the world's lowest-lying country, with no part lying more than six feet above sea level. The island nation's future is under threat from anticipated global sea level rise, with many of its islands already suffering from coastal erosion.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
Los Glaciares National Park, part of the third largest ice field in the world, on November 27, 2015 in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The majority of the almost 50 large glaciers in the park have been retreating during the past 50 years due to warming temperatures, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
ArgentinaLos Glaciares National Park, part of the third largest ice field in the world, on November 27, 2015 in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The majority of the almost 50 large glaciers in the park have been retreating during the past 50 years due to warming temperatures, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).
Hide Caption
11 of 14
A boy from the remote Turkana tribe in Northern Kenya walks across a dried up river near Lodwar, Kenya. Millions of people across Africa are facing a critical shortage of water and food, a situation made worse by climate change.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
KenyaA boy from the remote Turkana tribe in Northern Kenya walks across a dried up river near Lodwar, Kenya. Millions of people across Africa are facing a critical shortage of water and food, a situation made worse by climate change.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
An Indian farmer in a dried up cotton field in the southern Indian state of Telangana, in April 2016. Much of India is &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/04/asia/gallery/india-drought-crisis/index.html&quot;&gt;reeling&lt;/a&gt; from a heat wave and severe drought conditions that have decimated crops, killed livestock and left at least 330 million people without enough water for their daily needs.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
IndiaAn Indian farmer in a dried up cotton field in the southern Indian state of Telangana, in April 2016. Much of India is reeling from a heat wave and severe drought conditions that have decimated crops, killed livestock and left at least 330 million people without enough water for their daily needs.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
Strawberries lost due to a fungus that experts report is caused by climate change in La Tigra, Honduras, in September 2016. According to Germanwatch&#39;s Global Climate Risk Index, Honduras ranks among the countries most affected by climate change.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
HondurasStrawberries lost due to a fungus that experts report is caused by climate change in La Tigra, Honduras, in September 2016. According to Germanwatch's Global Climate Risk Index, Honduras ranks among the countries most affected by climate change.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
miami beach floodGettyImages-691359272GettyImages-59789000805 arctic nasa cnnphotosGettyImages-597888462Louisiana Climate Change Ghost ForestGettyImages-642478962GettyImages-496398886Sudan climate change haboobGettyImages-621773488Patagonia glaciersGettyImages-93066200GettyImages-524092610GettyImages-612943120

Story highlights

  • Scientists send warning to the public to fix environmental problems now
  • The letter has been so popular, hundreds more have signed it since it came out Monday

(CNN)More than 16,000 scientists from 184 countries have published a second warning to humanity advising that we need to change our wicked ways to help the planet.

In 1992, 1,700 independent scientists signed the "World Scientists' Warning to Humanity." The letter warned that "human beings and the natural world are on a collision course" and if environmental damage was not stopped, our future was at risk.
That letter made headlines 25 years ago, but the world still faces daunting environmental challenges. So environmental scientist William Ripple and his colleagues decided to create a new letter that has also struck a nerve. Since it was published in the journal BioScience on Monday, hundreds more scientists have signed on to the letter.
    The letter essentially says that if there is not a groundswell of public pressure to change human behavior, the planet will sustain "substantial and irreversible" harm.
    "This is not about some natural phenomenon that is removed from humans," said Ripple, a distinguished professor of ecology at Oregon State University. "If we don't have a healthy biosphere, as it is called, if we continue to have major environmental problems and climate change problems, then this goes directly to the welfare of humans. People need to understand that we are trying to save ourselves from catastrophic huge misery."
    Read More
    Though there have been a handful of positive changes, current data show that many environmental problems have gotten "alarmingly" worse since the last letter was penned.

    Climate change

    Since 1970, carbon dioxide emissions have increased sharply, by about 90%. About 78% of that comes from fossil fuel combustion, such as through the use of coal to heat our homes and driving cars that use gas, and through basic industrial processes and human activity which accounts for the majority of the total greenhouse gas emissions increase from 1970 to 2011, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
    That human activity has helped raise the global average temperature. 2016 was the warmest year on record, according to NASA. In fact, the 10 warmest years on the 136-year record have occurred since 1998, according to the most recent data available.
    Though the Trump administration has said climate change programs are a "waste of your money" and that climate change itself is an "expensive hoax," the data suggest that temperature increases will probably cause a shortage in the world's food crops. The weather will become more damaging, with more intense storms. Sea levels will rise and threaten coastal cities like Miami and New Orleans.

    Dead zones

    The new letter lists data showing a 75% increase in the number of ocean dead zones since the publication of the first letter. Dead zones are the areas in oceans, large lakes and rivers where marine life either dies or is driven away because the zone lacks sufficient oxygen.
    Although dead zones can occur naturally, they are created largely by excessive nutrient pollution from human activities like farming and industrial pollution, according to the National Ocean Service. There are many along the US East Coast and in the Great Lakes, and the second largest in the world is in the northern Gulf of Mexico.
    Scientists believe there are at least 405 dead zones worldwide, including near South America, Japan, China and southeast Australia.
    That's not merely bad news for the fish that live there; it is bad news for the humans who eat the fish and other seafood that need the fish to survive. The dead zone in the Chesapeake Bay, for instance -- which measures 1.89 cubic miles, or nearly the volume of 3.2 million Olympic-size swimming pools -- results in the loss of tens of millions of fish, which both humans and crabs eat. It threatens the oysters there, too.
    Despite the challenges there, the proposed Trump budget would cut cleanup funds for the Chesapeake Bay, the Great Lakes and other bodies of water with dead zones.

    Fish in trouble

    There has been an increasing appetite for fish, but it is getting harder to catch them. The recent revision of the US dietary guidelines urged Americans to eat more fish for heart health and weight control. More people have started to see the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet, which also emphasizes fish over meat.
    The fishing industry has upped its efforts, but there has been a large drop in the harvest of wild-caught fish. In fact, a 2006 study found that all species of wild seafood could collapse within the next 50 years if more isn't done to protect these populations. About 2,300 species of fish are listed as endangered or threatened according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
    In earlier research, scientists also predicted that this drop could compromise people's need for protein and for micronutrients, particularly in developing nations. Already, 45% of deaths among children under age 5 is due largely to health problems caused by undernutrition according to a 2013 study.

    Fresh water threatened

    Earth has seen a 26% reduction in the amount of fresh water available per capita since the 1992 letter. If conservation efforts and industry levels of pollution don't change, UNESCO predicts that the world will face a 40% global water deficit by 2030.
    Population growth, industrialization, urbanization and an increase in water consumption have threatened our freshwater sources significantly, research shows.
    Currently, 20% of the world's aquifers are being over-exploited.
    Investment in water infrastructure has gone up globally and in the US, but some scientists question whether that investment will be enough.

    Forests threatened

    CNN Explains: Deforestation
    CNN Explains: Deforestation

      JUST WATCHED

      CNN Explains: Deforestation

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    CNN Explains: Deforestation 02:22
    Between 1990 and 2015, the world has lost 129 million hectares of forest land -- an area about the size of South Africa.
    Most deforestation has happened in tropical areas, but the US has also lost significant forest land. Studies have projected that with US population growth continuing as predicted, the country could lose 50 million more acres by 2050.
    Trees aren't merely pretty; they help clean the air and water, provide lumber for construction, create habitats for animals and help mitigate the impact of climate change.
    There is some hope when it comes to forests though, as studies have shown that deforestation has slowed and more forests are better managed globally, suggesting that if humans put their minds to it, negative environmental trends can change.

    Unsustainable population spike

    Population growth across Africa
    Africa View Population Growth_00001605

      JUST WATCHED

      Population growth across Africa

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Population growth across Africa 00:56
    There has been a 35% increase in the human population since the 1992 letter, putting a strain on the increasingly limited number of available natural resources. That trend is not expected to change any time soon.
    Researchers predict that there will be nearly 10 billion people living on Earth by 2050, according to the United Nations, with much of the population growth occurring in developing nations with the highest fertility rates but also the lowest food security.
    Progress has also been seen when it comes to slowing growth, in the form of increasing education for women and girls and concentrated family planning efforts.

    Animals disappearing

    He can hear species disappearing
    vanishing sixth mass extinction costa rica rainforest frogs amphibians chytrid sutter bu orig_00015320

      JUST WATCHED

      He can hear species disappearing

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    He can hear species disappearing 05:40
    There has been a nearly 29% collective reduction in the number of animals in the world since the 1992 letter. Scientists say we are living in the sixth mass-extinction event, which means three-quarters of all species could disappear in the coming centuries.
    A 2017 publication also looked at a well-studied group of 177 mammal species and found that all of them had lost at least 30% of their territory between 1900 and 2015; more than 40% of those species "experienced severe population declines," meaning they lost at least 80% of their geographic range during that time. Put another way: This particular extinction is "more severe" than previously thought.

    Some progress

    Antarctic ozone layer is healing
    Antarctic ozone layer is healing

      JUST WATCHED

      Antarctic ozone layer is healing

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Antarctic ozone layer is healing 01:20
    In the past 25 years, ozone depletion is the one significant positive trend.
    There had been a steady decline in the Earth's ozone layer, caused in part by gasses released by aerosol spray cans and refrigerants, reducing the ozone layer's ability to absorb ultraviolet radiation.
    After 1987, when the world's governments came together to craft the United Nations Montreal Protocol, emissions of ozone-depleting gasses decreased significantly. The ozone is expected to see a significant recovery by the middle of the century.
    The effort to help the ozone is one example, Ripple said, that when people come together to work on something, they can make a huge impact. That's what he hopes the new letter will accomplish.
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    In addition to seeing more scientists sign the letter after its publication, Ripple has been overwhelmed by the number of other people who have reached out, some sending poems and songs that they have created about the environment, and pledged to help.
    Ripple and his co-authors aren't sure what the next steps will be, but like many a manifesto writer before him, he is hopeful, despite the dire tone of the letter.
    "I'm an optimist," he said. "My hope is that this letter triggers a worldwide conversation about these environmental and climate trends and perhaps more fundamentally that it can raise people's awareness of the seriousness of global environmental problems so we can come together. It is so important to work together as a human race to make a sustainable future on planet Earth."