Sandy Hook gun lawsuit gets its day in Connecticut Supreme Court

(CNN) Lawyers representing the families of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims had another chance to say why they believe gun companies should be held accountable in Connecticut Supreme Court on Tuesday, a month shy of the fifth anniversary of the shooting that killed 26 people, 20 of them children.

Since 2014, the victims' families have been pursuing legal action against Remington, which produces the Bushmaster AR-15 rifle that 20-year-old Adam Lanza used in the shooting. The case was thrown out by a lower court last year, when a judge sided with Remington's position that gunmakers are immune to the lawsuit because of a provision in the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act.

The act, signed by George W. Bush in 2005, largely prohibits lawsuits against gun manufacturers and distributors whose firearms are used in a criminal act.

The plaintiffs' attorneys appealed to the state's Supreme Court, arguing for an exemption to the act through a claim of "negligent entrustment." They argue that Remington knowingly marketed and sold the AR-15 to a particularly vulnerable group of young men. They also believe the sale of the gun to civilians is negligent because it is primarily "designed for our armed forces and engineered to deliver maximum carnage."

"In the military, a weapon of this type is quite rightly subject to strict rules around its use and storage," Ian Hockley, the parent of a Sandy Hook victim, said after the hearing. "The manufacturer of the Bushmaster takes no such precautions when unleashing their product into the civilian market."

