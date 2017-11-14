Kratom has 'deadly risks,' FDA warns

Story highlights The botanical supplement kratom has been used for pain, anxiety

Over-the-counter use might expand the opioid epidemic, FDA commissioner says

(CNN) The Food and Drug Administration dealt another blow Tuesday to supporters of kratom, warning about "deadly risks" associated with the botanical supplement often used to treat pain, anxiety and depression. Kratom also has opioid-like effects -- at low doses, it acts like a stimulant; at higher doses, it sedates, dulling pain -- which has also made it popular as an over-the-counter remedy for opioid withdrawal.

"It's very troubling to the FDA that patients believe they can use kratom to treat opioid withdrawal symptoms," FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement . "There is no reliable evidence to support the use of kratom as a treatment for opioid use disorder."

Instead, he said, the FDA is concerned that the use of kratom could actually "expand the opioid epidemic."

"We've learned a tragic lesson from the opioid crisis: that we must pay early attention to the potential for new products to cause addiction and we must take strong, decisive measures to intervene," Gottlieb said.

Gottlieb pointed to reports of 36 deaths associated with kratom, as well as a tenfold increase in calls to US poison control centers about the substance between 2010 and 2015. Gottlieb said kratom has been associated with "serious side effects like seizures, liver damage and withdrawal symptoms." In addition, he said, kratom can be laced with other pain medications, like hydrocodone, contributing to opioid addiction.