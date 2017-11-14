Photos: Prosthetics made by 3D printers The i-limb ultra (center) is a top-of-the-line electronic prosthetic that costs $100,000 . Surrounding it are body-powered devices developed and built by a community of e-NABLE volunteers for roughly $150 a hand. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Photos: Prosthetics made by 3D printers e-NABLE started with approximately 70 volunteers in 2013, and has since become a worldwide movement of thousands of volunteers in 100 countries. Hide Caption 2 of 7

Photos: Prosthetics made by 3D printers The organization pairs volunteers up with those in need of a "helping hand." To date between 2,500 and 3,000 devices have been built and delivered to recipients all over the world. Hide Caption 3 of 7

Photos: Prosthetics made by 3D printers The Talon hand is a popular model designed by a teacher, Peter Binkley, for his son, Peregrine Hawthorne. They both design and test devices for the e-NABLE community. Hide Caption 4 of 7

Photos: Prosthetics made by 3D printers Shea Stollenwerk, one of the first recipients of an e-NABLE hand, collaborated on hand prototypes with a design class at the University of Wisconsin. She has so many hands the community made her a "handbag" to carry them all. Hide Caption 5 of 7

Photos: Prosthetics made by 3D printers The e-NABLE designs are simple enough that children can build them. Over the past year and a half over 2,000 schools and robotics teams have participated in creating hands. Hide Caption 6 of 7