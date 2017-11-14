Breaking News

Prosthetics made by 3D printers

Updated 9:17 AM ET, Wed November 15, 2017

The i-limb ultra (center) is a top-of-the-line electronic prosthetic that costs $100,000. Surrounding it are body-powered devices developed and built by a community of e-NABLE volunteers for roughly $150 a hand.
e-NABLE started with approximately 70 volunteers in 2013, and has since become a worldwide movement of thousands of volunteers in 100 countries.
e-NABLE started with approximately 70 volunteers in 2013, and has since become a worldwide movement of thousands of volunteers in 100 countries.
The organization pairs volunteers up with those in need of a &quot;helping hand.&quot; To date between 2,500 and 3,000 devices have been built and delivered to recipients all over the world.
The organization pairs volunteers up with those in need of a "helping hand." To date between 2,500 and 3,000 devices have been built and delivered to recipients all over the world.
The Talon hand is a popular model designed by a teacher, Peter Binkley, for his son, Peregrine Hawthorne. They both design and test devices for the e-NABLE community.
Shea Stollenwerk, one of the first recipients of an e-NABLE hand, collaborated on hand prototypes with a design class at the University of Wisconsin. She has so many hands the community made her a "handbag" to carry them all.
The e-NABLE designs are simple enough that children can build them. Over the past year and a half over 2,000 schools and robotics teams have participated in creating hands.
The e-NABLE designs are simple enough that children can build them. Over the past year and a half over 2,000 schools and robotics teams have participated in creating hands.
e-NABLE also encourages students to come up with designs for those who are missing a finger, or who have lost function in their fingers due to arthritis, disease and nerve damage.
e-NABLE also encourages students to come up with designs for those who are missing a finger, or who have lost function in their fingers due to arthritis, disease and nerve damage.
