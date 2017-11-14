Prosthetics made by 3D printers
e-NABLE started with approximately 70 volunteers in 2013, and has since become a worldwide movement of thousands of volunteers in 100 countries.
The organization pairs volunteers up with those in need of a "helping hand." To date between 2,500 and 3,000 devices have been built and delivered to recipients all over the world.
The e-NABLE designs are simple enough that children can build them. Over the past year and a half over 2,000 schools and robotics teams have participated in creating hands.
e-NABLE also encourages students to come up with designs for those who are missing a finger, or who have lost function in their fingers due to arthritis, disease and nerve damage.