Marvel's grim 'The Punisher' misses target

(CNN) Marvel's most sadistic vigilante has been an ongoing source of screen fascination, yielding movies of the uneven-to-bad variety. Although a Netflix series might look like more hospitable turf, "The Punisher" only marginally improves on that legacy, yielding a grim, plodding story that tends to confuse body count with achievement.

Previously introduced in "Daredevil," Jon Bernthal's skeleton-adorned killing machine, Frank Castle, is back, in a drama built on his status as a former military man, a history that comes back to haunt him. He also continues to grieve for his wife, whose murder the viewer has to keep reliving -- in gauzy Technicolor dreams -- along with him.

As the series opens, everyone thinks our tortured antihero has died, except for a former NSA analyst ("Girls'" Ebon Moss-Bachrach), a maestro of computers and surveillance who enlists Frank in a larger cause. The plot involves a mystery surrounding what really happened during Castle's service abroad, a situation that involves his former buddy Billy Russo (Ben Barnes) and a Homeland Security agent (Amber Rose Revah) who fields the case.

The action, when it happens, proves especially grisly. The parties postponed a "Punisher" premiere at New York Comic-Con after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, which feels like a limp acknowledgment of the show's over-the-top violence while simultaneously trying to establish distance from it.

Along the way, Castle endures nearly as much punishment as he dishes out (although "The Punishee" doesn't have quite the same ring to it), and the gore factor rises to bordering-on-gratuitous heights during the closing flurry of episodes.

