Jordin Sparks is married and pregnant

She and Isaiah were shocked by the pregnancy

(CNN) "American Idol" alum Jordin Sparks has been keeping secrets.

The 27-year-old singer revealed to People that she's been secretly married since July and is expecting her first child.

Sparks, who won Season 6 of "American Idol" in 2007, eloped with 25-year-old model Dana Isaiah while on vacation this summer in Hawaii.

In August the newlyweds discovered they are expecting a baby next spring.

"We're really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this," Sparks told People.

