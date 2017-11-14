Joe Jackson's odd message to Blanket

Story highlights Joe Jackson posted a photo on Monday

(CNN) The Jackson family patriarch's well wishes for one of his grandsons has left fans scratching their heads.

Joe Jackson tweeted a video message Monday to Blanket, the 15-year-old son of the late Michael Jackson.

Blanket, who now reportedly goes by B.G., is the youngest of Jackson's three children and is not often seen in public these days.

The elder Jackson first tweeted a rare photo of his grandson which showed them together and had the words "Learn the rules and break them" on the picture.

It also included a link to a site which had the message "To my grandson Blanket. You are like your father in so many ways, and you remind me most of him. Enjoy life, see lots of good movies, stay healthy and remember, I do love you !"

