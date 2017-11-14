J.J. Abrams gave Jimmy Kimmel an epic birthday gift

Story highlights Abrams surprised Kimmel on his birthday

It included a star-studded trailer for a 'superhero' movie.

(CNN) Jimmy Kimmel has some pretty heroic friends.

The host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" celebrated his 50th birthday on his show Monday and actor Ben Affleck unveiled a surprise for him.

"Star Trek" and "Star Wars" director J.J. Abrams showed up with a blast from Kimmel's past: a superhero comic book the host illustrated and wrote as a child.

Abrams had Kimmel run down the various superheroes, which included Muscle Man, Super Duck, and Color Kid.

"The characters, like they really spoke to me," Abrams said. "They demanded to be brought to life."

