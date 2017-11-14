CNN 10 - November 15, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

November 15, 2017

Eye-opening facts about modern-day slavery are our focus this Wednesday on CNN 10. After detailing statistics from a new report concerning worldwide slavery, we're following a CNN reporter to a location in Libya where an apparent auction of human lives recently took place.

TRANSCRIPT

