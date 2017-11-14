Survivors struggle in aftermath of year's most deadly earthquake

Story highlights Powerful quake hit late Sunday, killing hundreds and injuring thousands

Red Crescent says relief operations could take months

(CNN) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani traveled Tuesday to the areas worst hit by Sunday's devastating earthquake, where some residents say they are struggling to cope without basic necessities.

At least 452 people were killed and thousands injured after a powerful 7.3-magnitude quake struck in the remote border area between Iran and Iraq. The earthquake is the deadliest of the year, eclipsing the one that hit Mexico City in September, and was felt as far away as Turkey and Pakistan.

"There has been no help yet, neither food nor water, no clothing, no tents, there is nothing," said one resident in Kermanshah province in a video posted by the state-run Iran Newspaper. Footage showed him in a street surrounded by rubble from collapsed buildings.

"There are no facilities yet. We've slept outside since last night. This is the condition of our homes. Very little has arrived, just a bit of water. Our electricity, water, gas, phone lines are out, everything is completely out, the whole city has been destroyed, it is wrecked."

President Rouhani arrived in Kermanshah province to oversee rescue work on Tuesday, Iranian state TV reported. The country's interior and health ministers are already there to supervise rescue operations, it added.

