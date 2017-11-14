Australia votes 'yes' to same-sex marriage

(CNN)Australia has said "yes" to legalizing same-sex marriage after a controversial two-month national postal survey.
Results released Wednesday revealed 61% of the population voted to allow same-sex marriage, 38% voted against.
More than 12.7 million people across the country, or 79.5% of the population, took part in the survey with every state and territory returning majority "yes."
Celebrations, singing and tears greeted the announcement in Melbourne, Australia, where hundreds of people had gathered to hear the result.
It is the beginning of the end for a long-running campaign to allow marriage equality in Australia, something already legal in the majority of English-speaking countries worldwide.
Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said it had been an "overwhelming" response in favor of "yes" and called for same-sex marriage to be legalized before Christmas.
"They voted 'yes' for fairness, they voted 'yes' for commitment, they voted 'yes' for love. And now it is up to us here in the Parliament of Australia to get on with it," he told reporters in Canberra Wednesday.
Opposition Labor Party leader Bill Shorten told the Melbourne rally the postal vote itself should never have happened.
"I feel for young people who had their relationships questioned in a way I wouldn't have thought we would see ever again, but nevertheless what this marriage equality survey shows is that unconditional love always has the last word," he said.
Politicians are expected to begin discussing the specifics of the same-sex marriage bill as early as this week.
However, even ahead of the release of the results, conservative politicians inside the Australian parliament were preparing for a fight over how marriage equality would be legalized.
Australians have long been in favor of marriage equality, but multiple governments have maintained they wanted to keep the traditional definition in law.
In 2015, under pressure from moderates in his Liberal party to take action, then-Prime Minister Tony Abbott announced there would be a national vote, or plebiscite, to decide whether marriage equality should be legislated.
He was unable to get funding to hold the plebiscite after legislation was blocked twice in the Australian senate. Abbott's successor, Turnbull, announced in August a national postal vote would be held.
It was one way to get around the funding issue, as the survey was run by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, removing the need for parliamentary approval.
Voting opened on September 12 and Australians who had registered to vote had until November 7 to return their surveys.
