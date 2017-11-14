Breaking News

Australia votes 'yes' to same-sex marriage

By Ben Westcott, CNN

Updated 6:09 PM ET, Tue November 14, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&#39;Yes&#39; supporters wait for the announcement of the result in Melbourne on November 15.
'Yes' supporters wait for the announcement of the result in Melbourne on November 15.

(CNN)Australia has said "yes" to legalizing same-sex marriage after a controversial two-month long national postal survey.

Results released early on Wednesday morning revealed 61% of the population voted to allow same-sex marriage.
It is the beginning of the end for a long-running campaign to allow marriage equality in Australia, something already legal in the majority of English-speaking countries worldwide.
    But even ahead of the release of the results, conservative politicians inside the Australian parliament were preparing for a fight over how marriage equality would be legalized.
    Developing story - more to come