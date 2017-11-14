Australia votes 'yes' to same-sex marriage

(CNN) Australia has said "yes" to legalizing same-sex marriage after a controversial two-month national postal survey.

Results released Wednesday revealed 61% of the population voted to allow same-sex marriage, 38% voted against.

More than 12.7 million people across the country, or 79.5% of the population, took part in the survey with every state and territory returning majority "yes."

Celebrations, singing and tears greeted the announcement in Melbourne, Australia, where hundreds of people had gathered to hear the result.

Supporters of same-sex marriage gathered in Melbourne Wednesday to hear the outcome of the vote.

It is the beginning of the end for a long-running campaign to allow marriage equality in Australia, something already legal in the majority of English-speaking countries worldwide.

