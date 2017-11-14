Quickly catch up on the day's news: Tuesday, November 14

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Sessions in the hot seat
-- The Attorney General says he now remembers a meeting he had with George Papadopoulos after reading media reports. Sessions says he forgot the meeting and that it's "unfair" to accuse him of lying.
-- On the allegations of sexual misconduct against Roy Moore, Sessions says he has no reason to doubt Moore's accusers. Moore is running to fill Sessions' vacant Senate seat.
-- Sessions and House Republicans are considering a new special council with Hillary Clinton as the focus. Sessions told prosecutors to look into alleged ties between the Clinton Foundation and the sale of Uranium One.
Elsewhere on Capitol Hill
-- Two female lawmakers said during a House hearing that there are sexual harassers currently serving in Congress. (CNN spoke with more than 50 people who described sexual harassment in the nation's capitol.)
-- For the first time since 1976, a Senate committee held a meeting on the President's nuclear authority. Democrats expressed their concern that Trump is too "unstable" to be trusted with nuclear weapons.
In other news
-- At least four people are dead after a shooting at seven locations in Northern California, including an elementary school, police say.
-- Frustrations and anxiety are on the rise in a Tampa neighborhood after a possible serial killer claimed a fourth victim.
-- CNN Exclusive: Smugglers in Libya have been selling off migrants as slaves, some for as little as $400.
-- Three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China are on their way back to the United States, hours after Trump asked the Chinese President to help.
-- Trump promised to help end the Rohingya massacre taking place in Myanmar by safely returning refugees and supporting reforms aimed at reducing tension in the region.
-- Venezuela is having a humanitarian crisis and is deeply in debt to US banks. As of now, the country owes over $60 billion to bondholders with only $9.6 billion left in its coffers.