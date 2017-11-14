Zimbabwe's military chief accused of 'treasonable conduct'

(CNN) Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's party accused the head of the country's armed forces of "treasonable conduct" on Tuesday.

In a written statement, the ZANU-PF also accused the head of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces (ZDF), Constantino Chiwenga, of attempting to "incite insurrection and violent challenge to the Constitutional Order," but warned that it would never succumb to military pressure.

The statement follows an exceedingly rare press conference Chiwenga gave on Monday, in which he read a statement threatening that the military would "step in" if the "shenanigans" by politicians in ZANU-PF continued.

Flanked by scores of senior commanders, Chiwenga didn't name specific politicians. However, analysts say it was a clear rebuke of First Lady Grace Mugabe, at a time when the heavyweights of the 93-year-old President's ruling party are being pitted against each other in an increasingly bitter succession battle.

"It is pertinent to restate that the ZDF remain the major stakeholder in respect to the gains of the liberation struggle. And when we are threatened we are obliged to take corrective measures," Chiwenga said.

ZDF General Constantino Chiwenga speaks at a rare media conference in Harare on Monday.

