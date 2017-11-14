Tripoli, Libya (CNN) -- Scores of people stand packed in the cramped quarters of the Treeq Alsika Migrant Detention Center in Tripoli, helplessness etched across their faces.

Exploited by shameless smugglers who care little whether they live or die, many of the inhabitants of this government-run detention center give nightmare accounts of forced labor, exploitation and inhumane conditions at the hands of the men they paid to deliver them across the Mediterranean.

"I have been here three weeks now, nobody writes my name. They don't know my name," says 29-year-old Ali Jemma from Ghana, one of the many migrants here who feels trapped and forgotten in the Libyan capital. He had hoped to reach Italy, but six months on, all he wants is to return home.

Ali Jemma is one of the many migrants detained at the Treeq Alsika Migrant Detention Center in Tripoli.

"In this area here we have above 1,000 people, and the place is very tight for them," says Anes Alazabi, the detention center supervisor. "A few people can't even find a place to sleep, and we're missing a lot of stuff for the migrants, like clothes, covers, pillows, slippers, all that stuff."

