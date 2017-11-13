Story highlights Officer who fatally shot Jason Ike Pero, 14, on paid administrative leave

Cousin: Pero was "a real sweet kid" who "always had a smile on his face"

(CNN) As a community grieves and a family has few words, Wisconsin investigators say the 911 call that preceded the police shooting of a knife-wielding Native American teen was made by the teen himself.

Ashland County Sheriff's Deputy Brock Mrdjenovich fatally shot 14-year-old Jason Ike Pero after receiving a report that a male was walking down the street with a knife in Odanah, Wisconsin, about a 4-hour drive northeast of Minneapolis.

Odanah hosts the administrative offices for the Bad River Band Of Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians, of which Pero was a member.

"Pero approached Deputy Mrdjenovich with a large butcher knife and he refused numerous commands to drop the weapon," said a report from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. "On two occasions, Pero lunged at the deputy while the deputy was attempting to retreat. Deputy Mrdjenovich fired his service weapon at Pero, striking him twice."

The middle-schooler was pronounced dead at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland.

