Recovered video leads to new charges in Penn State fraternity death

Bellefonte, Pennsylvania (CNN) Twelve more members of Penn State's Beta Theta Pi fraternity have been charged in the death of pledge Timothy Piazza after prosecutors were able to recover deleted surveillance video from the night of his death -- video that shows the sophomore being given at least 18 drinks in 82 minutes.

Also as a result of the video, five fraternity members already charged in the case face additional charges, Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said Monday.

Nine members already charged in the case face no new charges. It means a total of 26 fraternity members are charged with various offenses stemming from Piazza's death.

The new defendants face charges that include involuntary manslaughter, assault, hazing and furnishing alcohol to minors, all related to additional alcohol hazing that prosecutors say was caught on cameras in the basement of the fraternity house in the Pennsylvania town of State College.

Piazza, 19, died after his first night pledging Beta Theta Pi, a fraternity that was supposed to be alcohol-free as a result of a suspension eight years ago. Surveillance footage previously played in court shows Piazza falling repeatedly, including down a flight of stairs, after the February 2 event.

