This is the last thing JFK signed in the Oval Office before he was assassinated

(CNN) It's a black and white portrait photograph of John F. Kennedy. Underneath it, a handwritten message:

"To Ambassador Estes -- With esteem and very warm regards, John F Kennedy."

The document is believed to be the last thing President Kennedy signed in the Oval Office before he left on his fateful trip to Dallas.

The photograph is now up for auction and valued at $80,000, according to the Raab Collection, which is hosting the sale.

The photo was signed on November 21, 1963 and was intended for Thomas Estes, the ambassador to Burkina Faso, who attended the final meeting President Kennedy held in the Oval Office.

